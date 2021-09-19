Affordable Renovated Bungalow with a city & country feel!Enjoy the convenience of being a short walk from downtown Lenoir, while also enjoying a 1/2 acre (3 lots) with beautiful mountain views!Close proximity to Google, the Hospital, Restaurants, Downtown, & Shopping!Want to stay in?Enjoy your own backyard oasis, with mountain views & gorgeous sunsets!Fenced in area with small rock pond & firepit!Flowering trees and perennials, & covered grill area.The birds & butterflies love it as much as you will!2 Outdoor buildings for storage.Enter through the covered front porch, perfect for morning coffee, or entertaining.You'll find the living room, open to the dining area & kitchen.Main floor laundry!Newer stainless steel appliances, washer/dryer, & lighting.Beautiful hardwood flooring!Updated bath, with bluetooth fan!Simply link with your phone & you're all set to sing in the shower!Both bedroom carpets have been cleaned.Investment adjacent property included!Scoop up this property today!
2 Bedroom Home in Lenoir - $124,900
