2 Bedroom Home in Lenoir - $159,900

Great brick ranch in desirable Lower Creek. Home features a one car carport, one level living, and close proximity to hospitals, shopping and schools. Enter the living room where there is a masonry fireplace and open to the dining room and kitchen. The laundry is spacious with room to expand. The bedrooms are separated by the bath. There is a covered front and back porch and 2 storage buildings.

