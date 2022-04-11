Move-In Ready! Many updates in this 2-bedroom 1 bath home located in the Baton Community. Features include new vinyl plank flooring & a fresh coat of paint throughout. Remodeled bathroom with new tub, cabinet & fixtures and also new water heater. LED lights throughout home per owner. The front patio and ramp have a fresh coat of stain. New insulation & duct work in crawlspace. Nice double carport right off kitchen. Located on nice corner lot. Great location for a Lenoir, Hickory or Morganton Commute. Minutes from Baton School, Cajah Mt, Rutherford College, Ingles, Public access at Castle Bridge, etc. A must see in this price range. Give Mitch a call at 828-320-0118 to view this home today!
2 Bedroom Home in Lenoir - $174,900
