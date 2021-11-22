First look• OPEN HOUSE THIS SATURDAY NOVEMBER 20th 2-5• Location!!! Renovated craftsman bungalow on the one way section of Norwood St in historic downtown Lenoir. All NEW wiring, NEW Hvac , NEW plumbing, NEW windows. Enjoy all the new and appreciate the character that this charming home has to offer. Restored original hardwood floors Completely renovated laundry, bathrooms, and kitchen with beautiful stainless appliances and granite countertops. The washer/dryer, kitchen appliances will convey. Front bedroom has wonderful built ins for clothing and storage. Move in ready just in time for the Holidays. Stay warm with the new gas HVAC system! Home offers detached garage with storage area and paved parking. More storage can be found in the concrete floored basement.
2 Bedroom Home in Lenoir - $179,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Contributing to a retirement savings account may put you in the running for a Saver's Credit.
- Updated
A man has been charged after investigators seized a pound of methamphetamine and a pound of marijuana from the vehicle he was driving.
- Updated
CHARLOTTE – A Morganton woman was one of five people sentenced in federal court Thursday for methamphetamine trafficking.
- Updated
LONG VIEW — Police here are investigating after an infant died earlier this month in Long View.
- Updated
Check out the highest bonds issued in Burke County from Sept. 26 to Oct. 2.
- Updated
A man is in custody and another still is on the run after a theft and vehicle chase Sunday afternoon in Morganton. Nearly $7,000 in fragrances was stolen.
- Updated
Police now say a man charged in a Sunday fragrance theft from Ulta may be part of a larger crime ring that targets stores across multiple states.
- Updated
HICKORY — Chuck Steele knew his company could help when he saw a neighborhood was at risk of losing its mail service because of potholes.
The Friends of the Valdese Rec organization and other volunteers have worked hard to provide local residents with a new recreational opportunity in Burke County:
Lily Sevensma, 11, is the first person under 12 in Burke County to get a COVID vaccine. She and some of her classmates from Morganton Day Scho…