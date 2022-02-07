 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Lenoir - $189,900

Patio Home located in Hibriten Village in the Lower Creek community and ready to move right in. Home has been newly painted, floor plan open and adds a feeling spaciousness. Primary bedroom with bath and walk-in closet. Gas water heater , HVAC and kitchen appliances are newer. Single car garage with storage also a basement with could be used as a workshop. HOA takes care of the lawn mowing. Close to food stores and gas stations. Great home check it out today. Call Glenda 828-313-7118 Realty Executives.

