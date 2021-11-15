Enjoy single level living in a convenient location in Gamewell. Easy access to Morganton or Lenoir. House was built in 2014 with an open floor plan and vaulted ceilings in the great room. Two bedrooms and two baths along with a seperate laundry room located just off the garage entrance. Beautiful hardwood floors in the main living areas and carpet in the bedrooms. Back deck for your outdoor enjoyment. Large outbuilding for your storage needs that conveys with the property. The seller has partially finished converting the basement into a separate living area. With rooms framed and sheetrock installed. Kitchen area with all cabinets and stove purchased and ready for installation. Laundry hookup and wiring ran for baseboard heat. When finished, the area will have separate spaces for living room, office, bedroom, kitchen, full bathroom and laundry area. Once completed the space will make a great mother-in -law suite.
2 Bedroom Home in Lenoir - $195,000
