2 Bedroom Home in Lenoir - $239,500

Charming A-frame nestled on partially wooded lot in beautiful Lower Creek. The home offers a great room with cathedral ceilings, wood burning fireplace, lodge style windows and a large screened in wrap around deck/porch perfect for relaxing. Basement has a bonus room that was previously used as a third bedroom. Come enjoy this tranquil oasis that is still conveniently located close to shopping, restaurants, The Greenway, and HWY 321 with the Library just a short walk away. There is also an underground dog fence installed for the safety of your fur babies!