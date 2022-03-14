2 Bedroom Home in Lenoir - $339,900

Beautiful 2 bedroom, 1 bath Bungalow Style Cabin with 10 acres of land that's located in The Coves Mountain River Club Community in Lenoir, NC is waiting for you! This home has an open living floor plan with a gas logs fireplace. Kitchen with all stainless steal colored appliances. Bedrooms have lots of closet space. Large Out building for storage. Fenced in yard for your pets to run and play. There is another building site on this 10 acres in case you want to build another home. The Coves Mountain River Club offers a Club House, Gym, Walking & Horse riding trails. See attached Link. https://www.thecovesnc.com. The club has an Equestrian Facility with a barn & pastures that can be rented separately. There is a picnic area for gatherings and Johns River to go kayaking. This gated community has on going Club activities and so much to offer so you can can be part of the Community while living in the mountains of Western North Carolina. Get your own get a way home today! Call Debra Trivette with RE/MAX A-Team today at (828)292-1440.