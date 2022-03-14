Beautiful 2 bedroom, 1 bath Bungalow Style Cabin with 10 acres of land that's located in The Coves Mountain River Club Community in Lenoir, NC is waiting for you! This home has an open living floor plan with a gas logs fireplace. Kitchen with all stainless steal colored appliances. Bedrooms have lots of closet space. Large Out building for storage. Fenced in yard for your pets to run and play. There is another building site on this 10 acres in case you want to build another home. The Coves Mountain River Club offers a Club House, Gym, Walking & Horse riding trails. See attached Link. https://www.thecovesnc.com. The club has an Equestrian Facility with a barn & pastures that can be rented separately. There is a picnic area for gatherings and Johns River to go kayaking. This gated community has on going Club activities and so much to offer so you can can be part of the Community while living in the mountains of Western North Carolina. Get your own get a way home today! Call Debra Trivette with RE/MAX A-Team today at (828)292-1440.
2 Bedroom Home in Lenoir - $339,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
A wreck between a city of Morganton garbage truck and two other vehicles disrupted traffic at Sanford Drive and North Green Street on Tuesday …
- Updated
A city of Morganton garbage truck crashed on its side trying to make a right turn Tuesday.
- Updated
A woman was arrested on 19 warrants Friday after a local business reported a theft.
- Updated
The District Attorney has dismissed a charge of animal cruelty against a Valdese man.
A new gun store in downtown Morganton is gearing up to open its doors to the public on Tuesday, March 15. When it opens, Overmountain Rifflema…
- Updated
Morganton’s homeless population has been growing rapidly over the last 10-15 years, leaving city officials and the public looking to answer a …
- Updated
The man told troopers he thought people were trying to kill him.
- Updated
Gummy bears laced with an unknown substance are believed to be the cause of a suspected overdose at Freedom High School on Monday.
- Updated
A 17-year-old girl from Burke County died Thursday, according to Burke County Sheriff Steve Whisnant.
- Updated
Burke County Animal Services has charged a Morganton woman after it seized multiple puppies and dogs from her home in early February.