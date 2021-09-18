 Skip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Lenoir - $374,900

The Log Cabin you always dreamed of, tucked away in the Cabin Village at The Coves Mountain River Club. 2 BR 2 BA with 2 car garage. Completely furnished, includes linens, kitchen ware (Calphalon), TV, rugs. From your front porch is a Table Rock view. Your back porch is surrounded by lush landscaping that blooms all summer long. Beautiful landscaping including hydrangea, butterfly bush, evergreens and perennials with dry beds of river-stone for drainage. The Coves is a 3,600 acre gated community in Blue Ridge Mountains of Western North Carolina. Miles of private trails: hike, bike, ride horses, UTV. 5 miles of the Johns River: kayak, fish, pan for gold. Equestrian Center. Clubhouse open 24/7: pool, kitchen, library, fitness center, locker rooms, decks, porches & rockers to see 360° of best views in N.C. Across road from 500,000 acre Pisgah National Forest & Wilson Creek Gorge. Socials, trips, hiking club, yoga, strength training. 1.5 hr to Charlotte or Asheville. Minutes to Lenoir, Blowing Rock, Morganton.

