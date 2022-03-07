Location of this home is great. You are in town with all the in town benefits and in a place with the feel of being away from it all. The neighborhood is Huntington Woods, close to US 321 for trips to Boone/Blowing Rock and to Hickory/Charlotte. The house is well built with hardwood floors in the main part of the house and the master bedroom. Everything is on one level including the two car garage. The master has a door to the front porch for early morning coffee and a weather check. The open kitchen, dinning, living area is comfortable for retired living and/or for entertainment. The quality is in the materials, workmanship and appliances. Please come see this home. It is a great home in a great neighborhood waiting for you to enjoy.
2 Bedroom Home in Lenoir - $385,000
