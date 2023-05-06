Price Improvement and a Motivated Seller! Now is your chance to own a home with views that take your breath away the minute you walk through the door. This open floorplan 2 bedroom 2 bath River Club cottage features an expansive deck overlooking the mountains and is located in the desirable community of The Coves Mountain River Club. Nestled in the Blue Ridge Mountains, this gated community offers an abundance of ammenities including The Lodge clubhouse with a variety of social activities weekly, an outdoor pool and hot tub overlooking the mountains, and a fitness center. You will also have access to the Johns River for fishing, kayaking or paddleboarding, new pickleball courts, walking trails, a community garden, an equestrian facility and more. This property is the perfect full-time home or mountain getaway with easy access to Asheville and Boone. Call today for your showing!
2 Bedroom Home in Lenoir - $449,000
