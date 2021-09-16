2 Bedroom Home in Lenoir - $49,900

This Bungalow Style Home is a nice little find and needs a Handyman to make repairs. There are two rooms upstairs not counted in the heated square footage because of the lower ceiling height. The power and water is off and the seller will not be having it turned on for inspections. This property is being sold in as-is condition. Seller will only accept Cash only offers. There are some places in the kitchen and bathroom floors that need replacing. Should have a Structural Engineer property inspect the property prior to closing. 1.29 acres of land. Lots of trees and nice yard. Just outside city limits. Call Debra Trivette with RE/MAX A-Team today (828)292-1440.