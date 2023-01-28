Are you looking for a home with views that take your breath away the minute you walk through the door? Look no further! This open floorplan 2 bedroom 2 bath River Club cottage features an expansive deck overlooking the mountains and is located in the desirable community of The Coves Mountain River Club. Nestled in the Blue Ridge Mountains, this gated community offers an abundance of ammenities including The Lodge clubhouse with a variety of social activities weekly, an outdoor pool and hot tub overlooking the mountains, and a fitness center. You will also have access to the Johns River for fishing, kayaking or paddleboarding, new pickleball courts, walking trails, a community garden, an equestrian facility and more. This property is the perfect full-time home or mountain getaway with easy access to Asheville and Boone. Call today for your showing!
2 Bedroom Home in Lenoir - $540,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
A restaurant will get to stay in downtown Morganton at least a little while longer after a magistrate judge denied an eviction on the basis th…
A woman accused of letting miniature horses starve has been charged with more than 20 counts of animal cruelty and more horses have been seized.
CONNELLY SPRINGS — The remains of a man who has been missing since June were found earlier this month in a remote, wooded area.
VALDESE — Work on the old post office in Valdese is underway to turn it into a butcher shop and restaurant. Contractors have been working insi…
Burke County animal enforcement officers say some animals seized Wednesday were found to be staying alive by eating mud and dirt.
Hickory police have identified the body found at the Walmart Supercenter Saturday as that of Justin Scott Partridge, a 38-year-old from Newland.
A 4-year-old Mount Airy child who died earlier this month was swaddled with a sheet, deprived of food and subjected to exorcism during nearly two years he was with his adoptive parents, a court record alleges.
After reviewing our financial condition with staff and the town’s independent auditors, I am pleased to report that the town is maintaining a …
The Industrial Commons (TIC) announced recently the selection of Mithun as the lead architect for the design and development of its Innovation…
A new store in downtown Morganton serves as a one-stop shop for all things needlepoint: