2 Bedroom Home in Lenoir - $59,900

Fixer upper is convenient location. 2 bedrooms 1 bath cottage that is perfect for a flip home! Needs work, but has a great location in the Whitnel area of Lenoir. There have been some more recent upgrades including a newer heat pump, replacement windows and a remodeled bath. Most of the needed work appear to be cosmetic, although a roof is needed as well as foundation work. Cash only....Sold in "as is" condition. Call Julian at 828-493-3184 to view this home.