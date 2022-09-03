2 Bedroom Home in Lenoir - $614,900

2 homes on 10+ acres with stream. +/- 1 acre of pasture. Located in 3,200+ acre gated community in the Blue Ridge Mountains, The Coves Mountain River Club. These homes share a private drive, are about 350 ft apart, they are only 3 & 4 years old. Open floor plans, vaulted ceilings, decks, porches. Rent 1 to Coves property owners, keep 1 for yourself. Low maintenance hard-board siding exterior. Privacy, surrounded by Mother Nature. Listen to summer showers on their metal roofs. Take your old logging rd trail to the pasture. Hike or ride miles of private trails through The Coves. Fish, kayak 5 miles of Johns River onsite. Clubhouse: pool, hot-tub, fitness center, locker rooms, fireplace, kitchen, porches, viewing decks, fire-rings. 2 equestrian centers. Community garden. Vineyard. Dog park. Pickle-ball. Riverside picnic pavilion. Clubs, classes, excursions. 1.5 hr to Charlotte/Asheville. Mins to Lenoir, Blowing Rock, Morganton. Pisgah National Forest across the river from community.