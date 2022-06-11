2 Bedroom Home in Lenoir - $649,900

Your Blue Ridge Mountain retreat awaits you at The Coves Mountain River Club. 2 homes on 10+ acres. +/- 1 acre of pasture. 3,200+ acre gated community. These homes share a private drive, are about 350 ft apart, they are only 3 & 4 years old. Open floor plans with vaulted ceilings, decks, porches. Rent 1 to Coves property owners, keep 1 for yourself. Low maintenance hard-board siding exterior. Privacy, surrounded by Mother Nature. Listen to summer showers on their metal roofs. Take your old logging rd trail to the pasture. Hike or ride miles of private trails through The Coves. Fish or kayak 5 miles of Johns River onsite. Clubhouse: pool, hot-tub, fitness center, locker rooms, great-room, fireplace, full kitchen, porches, viewing decks, fire-rings. 2 equestrian centers. Community garden. Vineyard. Dog park. Pickle-ball. Riverside picnic pavilion. Clubs, classes, excursions. 1.5 hr to Charlotte/Asheville. Mins to Lenoir, Blowing Rock, Morganton. Pisgah Nat'l Forest across the river.
