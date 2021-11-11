 Skip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Lenoir - $69,900

ATTENTION INVESTORS. Nice 2 Bedroom 1 bath located in quiet neighborhood. This home offers great potential as rental or starter home. It does need a little TLC. Do NOT disturb tenants. HOME IS BEING SOLD "AS IS". Anyone interested must be accompanied by an agent. Please use COVID safety protocols when viewing the home. Don't miss this opportunity. It won't last long.

