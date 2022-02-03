ATTENTION INVESTORS & HANDYMEN! Lots of possibilities with this property. House and extra lot for total of 1.78 acres. Home is livable in its current condition but the only source of heat is a pellet wood stove. Owners used the home as a 4 bedroom but 2 have no closets. Ceilings are just under 7 feet. Large craft/playroom attached to the side. Playground equipment and outbuilding remain. Plenty of parking, covered front porch and back deck. Priced to sale “AS IS”.
2 Bedroom Home in Lenoir - $75,000
