 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
2 Bedroom Home in Lenoir - $75,000

2 Bedroom Home in Lenoir - $75,000

2 Bedroom Home in Lenoir - $75,000

ATTENTION INVESTORS & HANDYMEN! Lots of possibilities with this property. House and extra lot for total of 1.78 acres. Home is livable in its current condition but the only source of heat is a pellet wood stove. Owners used the home as a 4 bedroom but 2 have no closets. Ceilings are just under 7 feet. Large craft/playroom attached to the side. Playground equipment and outbuilding remain. Plenty of parking, covered front porch and back deck. Priced to sale “AS IS”.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert