2 Bedroom Home in Lenoir - $80,000

ATTENTION INVESTORS - PRICED BELOW TAX VALUE! FIXER UPPER! Cute home in a quiet neighborhood. 2 bedrooms, bonus room, and 1 Bath. Beautiful hardwood floors waiting for you to refinish, this home has lots of potential. Unfinished basement and attic provide ample storage. This will not last long.

