Handyman special. Almost one acre in city limits close to schools, emergency services, shopping and major links. Needs repairs and updates but has unlimited possibilities. Single wide mobile home with full addition on property now being used as storage building but could be repaired for SFR use. Several storage outbuildings on property. Small creek on backside of lot with plenty of backyard room for garden or other. Wood stove in basement has duct work into the home oil forced air furnace. Electrics and water on. Seller will make no repairs, sold as is. Data from County Tax Records used, buyer or buyers agent to confirm all information.
2 Bedroom Home in Lenoir - $80,000
