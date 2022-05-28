Charming home on 10 acres blends stunning Blue Ridge Mtn views, impeccable construction, and fabulous amenities into the ideal spot for outdoor living and quiet solitude. You CAN have it all. Vaulted wood and timber ceilings, wall of windows, floor to ceiling stone fireplace. Bright open kitchen, painted cabinets, granite, island, task lighting, pantry. Dining area wrapped in windows with mountain views. Back porch has vaulted ceilings and THOSE VIEWS; extends to primary BR porch. Laundry: big sink, cabinets, side door to fenced area. 2 car garage. Lower level: 2nd BR, den, full BA, large patio, more views!. 3rd BR easy add to upstairs open area or large unfinished basement. Perennials, blooming trees and shrubs, river stone. Generator. At The Coves Mountain River Club, 3,200+ acres. Clubhouse, pool, picnic areas, fire-rings, fitness center, locker rooms, private trails, dog park, pickle-ball, 5 miles of Johns River, 2 equestrian centers, community garden and vineyard.
2 Bedroom Home in Lenoir - $829,900
