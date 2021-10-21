 Skip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Lenoir - $87,900

Attn Investors or First Time Home Buyers! Affordable Cute Bungalow on large lot, convenient to town! Bright kitchen with natural light flowing in from newer replacement windows! Double window above sink area. Archway leads to large living room with original hardwood floors and fireplace! 2 bedrooms and full bath on this level. On the lower level, you will find a partially finished bsmt. 2nd fireplace, and another full bathroom. This level is not heated and cooled, but provides a lot of opportunity for additional living space. Bsmt has had a complete water proofing of the exterior recently, providing a dry space for improvements on this level. Separate entrance to lower level, perfect for dual tenants, for each floor! Hurry and see this property today!

