Handyman special. Almost one acre in city limits close to schools, emergency services, shopping and major links. Needs repairs and updates but has unlimited possibilities. Single wide mobile home with full addition on property now being used as storage building but could be repaired for SFR use. Several storage outbuildings on property. Small creek on backside of lot with plenty of backyard room for garden or other. Wood stove in basement has duct work into the home oil forced air furnace. Electrics and water on. Seller will make no repairs, sold as is. Data from County Tax Records used, buyer or buyers agent to confirm all information.
2 Bedroom Home in Lenoir - $90,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
A man was airlifted to a hospital after a Monday afternoon crash on Zion Road.
- Updated
A woman who was trying to save her dog when it ran into traffic was hit and killed by a vehicle Saturday night on Interstate 40.
After three generations and 80 years, a Morganton family decided it was time to hand off their keys to someone else.
Check out the highest bonds issued in Burke County from Dec. 5-11.
About 2 ½ years ago, Tim Michaels had a dream.
- Updated
A man has died after a Monday crash on Zion Road.
- Updated
VALDESE — Police are asking the public for help identifying a person involved in a breaking and entering at a local restaurant.
- Updated
More than 900 cases of COVID-19 were added to Burke County’s total this week and the surge is affecting the local hospital.
- Updated
The Burke County Board of Education failed to agree on much of anything during its five-hour meeting Monday night, including who should fill a…
When author Delight Van Horn was invited to a Christmas party at the home of a self-proclaimed "hoarder," she wasn't sure what to expect: