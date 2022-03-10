 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Lenoir - $96,046

This house is in eviction and cannot be entered. Sold as is. Conditions of sale available from your realtor and must be signed prior to making offer. Agent has not made contact with prior owner and has not inspected house. All information in this listing is based on County tax records.

