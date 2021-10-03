 Skip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Lenoir - $99,995

House will be cleaned out before or during due diligence. Cute ranch home on great lot in Lenoir! Open floor plan. Spacious rooms. Priced to sell. Won't last long. Book your showing now!

