2 Bedroom Home in Marion - $112,000

Cute 2 bedroom 1 bath home in Marion city limits. Walk in to the large open living room with plenty of windows to let the natural light in. Spacious kitchen offers room for dining room table, and plenty of cabinets for storage. Mud/laundry room is located just off the kitchen. Primary bedroom offers a walk-in closet and nice built in's in the second bedroom. Bathroom offers tub and shower. Cute city lot with 1 car off street parking space. There is a city parking lot beside the house that can also be used as well as on the street. Distant mountain views, and minutes to downtown Marion! Contact Megan Mace with ERA Mountain View properties to schedule a showing 828-460-8980.