2 Bedroom Home in Marion - $114,900

Cute cottage near downtown Marion with large rear yard and easy to maintain vinyl siding and metal roof. Very livable layout with taller ceilings, all on one level with large living room, two bedrooms and one full bath. Kitchen is nice an open with lots of natural light and has updated appliances with a dishwasher that is disconnected, but could easily be hooked up. Large, cleared rear yard with plenty of room for adding a garden space, patio, or pet area. Covered front porch across the entire front of the house would be a very nice spot to sit and rock. Additional covered side porch off of the kitchen. Paved road access with gravel drive off the front.