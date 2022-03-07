Close to town convenience in this 2 bedroom, 1 bath home with heat pump, front covered concrete patio, flat rear deck, older storage building, rock flue for a woodstove, and a larger living room. The home is located on a dead end street, has wood, carpet and vinyl floor coverings, city water & private septic and Charter internet/cable. This older home makes a great investment property as they have a long history as rental property or purchase as your primary residence. You are close to downtown Marion, shopping, , hospital and more.
2 Bedroom Home in Marion - $119,500
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
A 17-year-old girl from Burke County died Thursday, according to Burke County Sheriff Steve Whisnant.
- Updated
Gummy bears laced with an unknown substance are believed to be the cause of a suspected overdose at Freedom High School on Monday.
Check out the highest bonds issued in Burke County from Jan. 9-15.
- Updated
The fentanyl seized during a late February investigation had the potential to cause hundreds of overdose deaths.
- Updated
In addition to an active prison sentence, Coffey also will be required to register as a sex offender for 30 years.
- Updated
A woman was transported to a local hospital to be treated after a crash Tuesday.
- Updated
Search and rescue dogs trained in locating human remains joined the search Thursday for a man who has been missing since January.
- Updated
CONNELLY SPRINGS — A man died in a Monday night fire south of Morganton.
A McDowell County teacher has been reinstated to teach at another school after an investigation into a racial slur in the classroom that was videotaped by students, went viral online and prompted a call for action from a local community organization.
A nurse shares her experience of battling the coronavirus pandemic on the front lines at a hospice facility: