Recently updated two bedroom one bath bungalow located a mere MINUTES to downtown Marion, shopping, and I40.... perfect location for someone needing ease of travel! Outside you will find a nice covered front porch and recently added back deck.. perfect place to entertain as the weather becomes warmer. Exceptionally level back yard is a HUGE bonus of this property as well. Inside you will find a remodeled kitchen, bathroom and all new flooring throughout. Everything is pretty much brand new! New roof in 2021, New Heat Pump installed approximately 2 years ago, new laminate flooring, painting, cabinetery and SO much more! Act now and call TODAY before this Bungalow Beauty gets GONE.
2 Bedroom Home in Marion - $149,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
Check out the highest bonds issued in Burke County from Dec. 26 through Jan. 1.
- Updated
Update: Sheriff Steve Whisenant confirmed both children were found around 11:40 a.m. Thursday.
City staff moved this month to have a homeless camp near downtown cleared. But instead of the group of campers taking the city up on their offer to be transported to a shelter, they were invited to a new camping spot — a family’s backyard.
- Updated
LONG VIEW — Police are investigating two Valentine’s Day armed robberies here.
- Updated
Hickory Mayor Hank Guess said last spring the arches over the City Walk would be a feature “that is safe and it’ll be exactly what we’re supposed to have and it’ll last forever.”
- Updated
CONNELLY SPRINGS — A woman who has been on Homeland Security Investigation’s radar for drug trafficking has been charged a 10th time in less t…
- Updated
A local woman who’s dedicated to helping the deaf community will get to further that work through a state program.
Burke County Public Schools has issued changes to its COVID-19 policies in response to new guidance from the N.C. Department of Health and Hum…
- Updated
MARSHALL — The Draughn boys basketball team claimed Burke County’s lone league tournament championship for the winter, but the postgame celebr…
Meritor Inc. has announced it will grow its Morganton operation, creating 25 new jobs and investing more than $4 million in the expansion.