2 Bedroom Home in Marion - $149,900

CURB APPEAL & SPACIOUS FEEL ---- Close to Downtown Marion, Lake James, and minutes from I-40. This low maintenance 2 Bedroom home is move in ready with a like new condition. The great room (open to the kitchen) is bright and airy. The kitchen is open to the great room and has great views out the windows. Newly remodeled, this house has a large yard and modern decor. The exterior gives a front porch, large covered patio/carport, and low maintenance aluminum/vinyl siding. The full unfinished basement offers workshop or storage space. The yard is the showcase of this home and is very private and tree-filled for an in town location. All in all, this home is in move in condition! Just bring your furniture, hang your pictures and enjoy!