CURB APPEAL & SPACIOUS FEEL ---- Close to Downtown Marion, Lake James, and minutes from I-40. This low maintenance 2 Bedroom home is move in ready with a like new condition. The great room (open to the kitchen) is bright and airy. The kitchen is open to the great room and has great views out the windows. Newly remodeled, this house has a large yard and modern decor. The exterior gives a front porch, large covered patio/carport, and low maintenance aluminum/vinyl siding. The full unfinished basement offers workshop or storage space. The yard is the showcase of this home and is very private and tree-filled for an in town location. All in all, this home is in move in condition! Just bring your furniture, hang your pictures and enjoy!
2 Bedroom Home in Marion - $149,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Authorities said the body appeared to have been there for about two weeks.
- Updated
Two people were seriously injured Tuesday afternoon in a head-on collision on N.C. 126.
- Updated
Fifty-six year old Howell Thomas Buchanan Jr. had been missing since at least Aug. 12, but it wasn't until Monday that his body was found 12-14 feet deep in a well off Old N.C. 18. Authorities said he had been strangled and beaten before his body was dumped in the well.
- Updated
A woman was seriously injured after a car backed into her at a gas station Tuesday morning.
- Updated
Marion police arrested two men Thursday for larceny of automobile batteries from Walmart.
- Updated
A Morganton man is being held under no bond after being charged with fatally shooting another man.
- Updated
The Burke County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help finding a missing man.
- Updated
The North Carolina Highway Patrol has a request for drivers headed west during the next few days.
- Updated
Check out the highest bonds issued in Burke County from Aug. 29 through Sept. 4.
Local high school wins grand champion at band competition.