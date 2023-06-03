Take a look at this fabulous blank canvas of a house that you can finish the way you want it. Owners started building and decided to do something different. Great opportunity for someone looking to build their forever home, short- or long-term rental or possible multi-unit property! Foundation and rough in framing is done and all inspections are up to date. Upstairs has been framed as a 2 bedroom, 2 bath and the basement is open and unfinished leaving you with endless possibilities. Come and take a look and let's make your dream a reality!