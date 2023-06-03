Take a look at this fabulous blank canvas of a house that you can finish the way you want it. Owners started building and decided to do something different. Great opportunity for someone looking to build their forever home, short- or long-term rental or possible multi-unit property! Foundation and rough in framing is done and all inspections are up to date. Upstairs has been framed as a 2 bedroom, 2 bath and the basement is open and unfinished leaving you with endless possibilities. Come and take a look and let's make your dream a reality!
2 Bedroom Home in Marion - $159,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
CONNELLY SPRINGS — A man was charged with driving while impaired after a wreck early Tuesday morning.
Two people were charged after police say they broke into a home while the homeowners were away Saturday.
Meet Emma Halliburton, the 11-year-old Burke County girl who led bagpipers in this year’s NCFFF parade
RALEIGH — When Emma Halliburton was 5 years old, she started telling her mom she wanted to learn how to play the bagpipes.
The hammer of justice came down swiftly for a Morganton man who was charged and pleaded guilty within 24 hours of wreaking havoc on the lobby …
An animal rights organization has filed a lawsuit in Burke County against Case Farms.