ABSOLUTELY MOVE IN READY!!! Meticulously maintained...2 BD, 1.5 BA Townhouse with small backyard!! Step into the open Foyer overlooking the spacious living room. Kitchen will all appliances, lots of counter space and breakfast bar...dining area, pantry and laundry closet. Powder room locket between the kitchen and living room. Upstairs nice hallway with full bth, guest room with 2 closets. Master bedroom is large enough for king size bed. Townhouse has lots of storage and a nice covered back patio with storage room. Such a nice place to enjoy your morning coffee and not be in the sun!!!
2 Bedroom Home in Marion - $159,500
- Updated
A family is in mourning after a woman was found dead last week and her sister was charged with killing her.
- Updated
Robin Colley texted her mom “I love you” every morning, and she was set to get married next month. But because of COVID-19, her family is left only with memories of her.
- Updated
Check out the highest bonds issued in Burke County.
- Updated
A man has been indicted on a murder charge and a fifth charge of habitual felon after a woman was killed in August.
- Updated
A couple is facing misdemeanor child abuse charges after an incident last week.
- Updated
Burke County health officials reported 14 new deaths related to or associated with COVID-19 on Tuesday, including a person who was in their 20s.
- Updated
A local elementary school has quarantined a classroom due to a COVID-19 exposure.
- Updated
Wynn Justice — to many, the face of the Freedom High School band program — has died at age 73.
- Updated
Check out this year's Patton High School Homecoming lineup.
- Updated
Police said the woman had filled up multiple shopping carts with more than $1,900 worth of merchandise.