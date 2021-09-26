 Skip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Marion - $159,500

ABSOLUTELY MOVE IN READY!!! Meticulously maintained...2 BD, 1.5 BA Townhouse with small backyard!! Step into the open Foyer overlooking the spacious living room. Kitchen will all appliances, lots of counter space and breakfast bar...dining area, pantry and laundry closet. Powder room locket between the kitchen and living room. Upstairs nice hallway with full bth, guest room with 2 closets. Master bedroom is large enough for king size bed. Townhouse has lots of storage and a nice covered back patio with storage room. Such a nice place to enjoy your morning coffee and not be in the sun!!!

