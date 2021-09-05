2 Bedroom Home in Marion - $169,500

CURB APPEAL & SPACIOUS FEEL ---- Close to Downtown Marion and minutes from I-40. This brick, low maintenance 2 Bedroom home (plus great bonus room with closet) has an excellent location and great size. The living room is bright and airy. The kitchen and dining area offers good size and access to the laundry room. The 2 bedrooms both offer much room, light, and closet space. The exterior gives a single car carport, detached utility room / shop, and a large back yard.