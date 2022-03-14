 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Marion - $174,900

Close to town location adds to the appeal of this home and includes some mountain views. The home has 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, new plumbing including new tiled shower in the bathroom, thermopane windows, hardwood, carpet, tile & linoleum floors, a new mini-split system, a monitor heater along with 2 window air conditioning units, vinyl siding and a laundry/storage area. The nice covered front porch w-ramp, overlooks the front yard with landscaping, cement drive and walkways and 1 car carport, while the back deck overlooks the additional city lot for a total of .48+/- level acres. You are convenient to the amenities of Marion, I-40 & more.

