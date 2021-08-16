Enjoy the perks of small town living under the shade of a towering Oak tree. This charming 1950's house has 2 bedrooms and 1 bath and is just waiting for you to create your Pinterest perfect home. This home offers an eat-in kitchen, plus a dining room that would work great for a home office. Living room with fireplace. Extra sitting area off the living room. Lots of natural light throughout the home. Nice lot with lots of shade, flat area beside of house for a firepit or entertaining. After your afternoon walk around Marion, you can enjoy a cold drink on the deck, or head upstairs to relax under the stars that can be viewed through two skylights as you read in your favorite chair. Come tour this home today!
2 Bedroom Home in Marion - $199,000
