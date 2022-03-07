Near Lake James well maintained, 2 bedroom, 2 bath brick home w-a full basement. This lovely home has wood, carpet & vinyl flooring, a living room & a den w-fireplace w-insert, kitchen w-solid wood cabinets & knotty pine walls, main level washer/dryer & more. You can spend evenings in your screened in porch w-power & TV that overlooks your backyard for enjoyable spring, summer & fall evenings. The home has a full basement allowing for many possibilities, updated plumbing, newer concrete driveway, hardwood floors, an updated bathroom, newer shingled roof, along with 3 forms of heat, a heat pump a wood/oil combo along w-a wood stove w-blower. You have 6.02+/- acres along with 2 plum, 1 peach, weeping cherry & Japanese maple trees. You have a detached carport, a camper shed that has power, & in addition you have 2 additional sheds for extra storage. Location is convenient to I-40, town and Lake James
2 Bedroom Home in Marion - $339,000
