2 Bedroom Home in Marion - $49,900

Check out this 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom mobile home in McDowell County off of exit 83 on I-40. Home sits on a corner lot with in-ground pool in the back yard. Living room offers ample space to entertain family and friends. Through the living room is the kitchen that leads into the primary bedroom and bathroom. The other end of the home features a second bedroom and bathroom. Could be good opportunity for an investor.

