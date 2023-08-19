New Construction joining Pisgah National Forest! 2 BR/2.5 BA Contemporary with open floor plan, the main level offers the primary bedroom with on-suite, half bath, great room and kitchen offering lots of natural light and EXTRAORDINARY Blue Ridge Mountain views! The basement level has an additional bedroom, huge den/rec room, full bath, mechanical room, and another bonus/storage room. Deerwood is a gated community located at the North end of McDowell County, only 6 miles to the Blue Ridge Parkway, a short distance to Linville Falls, Grandfather Mountain, Banner Elk, ski slopes, and all the Blue Ridge Mountain attractions. Vacation rentals are allowed!
2 Bedroom Home in Marion - $689,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
A fire at a home in the Salem community claimed the life of a man early Monday morning.
HICKORY — Two people died Sunday when a small plane struck a power line and crashed into a western North Carolina lake, a city official said.
Timothy Craig Setzer Jr., 27, died shortly after midnight after at least two Hickory officers fired their weapons in an altercation that began…
A driver who was involved in the three-vehicle wreck that happened last month and which resulted in the deaths of two young people has been re…
Here's the latest scoop on Root and Vine and Downtown Sports Bar and Lounge.