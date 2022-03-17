2 Bedroom Home in Marion - $70,000

Two bedroom two bath 1991 Fleetwood mobile home 14x60 with central heating and air new in 2019. New vinyl plank flooring throughout home. Large primary bedroom with large closet and large bathroom with garden tub. Living room features a beautiful fireplace and floors. This would make a great starter home or continue to use as a rental property. Current tenant would like to continue month to month lease. Home is in great condition. Creek in back of yard. Located inside Marion city limits. Please do not disturb tenant. Serious cash buyers only. Additional investment opportunity on Garden Creek beside this home please see MLS#3835452 and MLS# 3835467. Owner will consider selling all 3 listings together.