Two bedroom two bath 1991 Fleetwood mobile home 14x60 with central heating and air new in 2019. New vinyl plank flooring throughout home. Large primary bedroom with large closet and large bathroom with garden tub. Living room features a beautiful fireplace and floors. This would make a great starter home or continue to use as a rental property. Current tenant would like to continue month to month lease. Home is in great condition. Creek in back of yard. Located inside Marion city limits. Please do not disturb tenant. Serious cash buyers only. Additional investment opportunity on Garden Creek beside this home please see MLS#3835452 and MLS# 3835467. Owner will consider selling all 3 listings together.
2 Bedroom Home in Marion - $70,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
A new gun store in downtown Morganton is gearing up to open its doors to the public on Tuesday, March 15. When it opens, Overmountain Rifflema…
- Updated
Morganton’s homeless population has been growing rapidly over the last 10-15 years, leaving city officials and the public looking to answer a …
- Updated
Burke County Animal Services has charged a Morganton woman after it seized multiple puppies and dogs from her home in early February.
Editor’s note: This is the second article in a series covering homelessness in Burke County. The next installment will be published in Sunday’…
Find out what happened #50YearsAgoInBurkeCounty:
- Updated
A Nebo man faces felony drug charges after deputies stopped an ATV on U.S. 70 East, authorities said on Friday.
A local organization has pledged to help preserve the oldest framed church in Burke County:
- Updated
First responders told investigators that a long-term care center smelled "horrible" of "stool and urine" when they arrived Jan. 16. They also reported there was feces on the floor in several locations.
- Updated
COVID-19 has claimed five more lives in Burke County even as active cases of COVID-19 continued to decline in Burke County and the state on Friday.
- Updated
Movie buffs, local history aficionados and perhaps anyone who’s ever seen or read the “Last of the Mohicans” can get ready for a fun-filled an…