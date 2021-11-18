2 Bedroom Home in Marion - $85,500

No lie, this house needs a bit of work. But, with a little fixing up, this home could be amazing! This home is situated in a peaceful setting overlooking the Peavine Trail. Imagine enjoying your coffee on the covered back porch, listening to the birds sing. There's a nice open floorplan for the living area and kitchen, perfect for any family. Take a look at this perfectly priced home today. The white House next door is being torn down, and the beige house is being emptied, gutted and remodeled, per seller.