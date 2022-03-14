2 Bedroom Home in Morganton - $121,900

This affordable home is located south of Morganton in the Brendletown community. 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, Eat-In Kitchen with a dining area, a living room with Fireplace, and a nice covered front porch for relaxing. This home faces the South Mountains with long-range views, The property has a fenced-in back yard for pets and a two-vehicle detached garage and outbuilding for storage. For the price, this would be a great starter home or for folks who would need one-level living. Not many homes left in this price range. Make your appointment as soon as possible.