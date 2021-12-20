2 Bedroom Home in Morganton - $135,000

Price Reduction!!!! Come and check out this 2BD 1BA Ranch with just under an acre of land. Located in the desirable Salem community just outside the city limits. This home has a great floor plan with one level living, a sunroom and a spacious deck. Kitchen is roomy and open. Two bedrooms and a conveniently located bath in the hallway with a third room that could be used as an office or additional bedroom. Outdoors you will find a welcoming front porch, a rear deck overlooking the private backyard and two outbuilding ready to be utilized. Basement has outside entrance only and would be great workshop. Home needs some updating but would be great for the first time home buyer or someone wanting to downsize!!! Oven in kitchen and in basement are gas (no gas tank currently rented/owned). Home being sold as is. Priced at $147,500.