 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
2 Bedroom Home in Morganton - $139,000

2 Bedroom Home in Morganton - $139,000

2 Bedroom Home in Morganton - $139,000

Don't be fooled. At first glance this may look like a simple home listing but this property is so much more! Located just steps from the shores of Lake James is this 2.06 acre, mostly cleared parcel with a 2 bedroom, 2 bath home, 5-stall barn and 2 extra-large sheds. The home has been updated with a new roof, crawlspace enclosure and some interior finishes. The barn is set up with water and an electrical service meter. Let your mind go on this one and dream the possibilites here in the Lake James community.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert