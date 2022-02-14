 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
2 Bedroom Home in Morganton - $141,900

2 Bedroom Home in Morganton - $141,900

2 Bedroom Home in Morganton - $141,900

This cozy 2 bedroom and 1 bath brick home is situated on .49 acres. This location has a country setting but is only a couple of miles from the city limits. It's a great house for a small family or even better for someone who needs one-level living. It has two sources of heat, a Goodson HVAC that was installed in 2013, and it still has working baseboard heat too. Make your appointment asap before this one goes "Under Contract".

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert