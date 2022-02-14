2 Bedroom Home in Morganton - $141,900

This cozy 2 bedroom and 1 bath brick home is situated on .49 acres. This location has a country setting but is only a couple of miles from the city limits. It's a great house for a small family or even better for someone who needs one-level living. It has two sources of heat, a Goodson HVAC that was installed in 2013, and it still has working baseboard heat too. Make your appointment asap before this one goes "Under Contract".