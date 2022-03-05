Hard to find "move in ready" home for under $150,000. Must see this 6 year old 2BR 1 bath beautiful home on approx 1.3 acres. Property features long range mountain views from the covered rear deck and only minutes to Morganton or Marion or beautiful Lake James. Property also offers detached 2 car garage/workshop. Call today as this will not last at $145,000
2 Bedroom Home in Morganton - $145,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Check out the highest bonds issued in Burke County from Jan. 9-15.
- Updated
In addition to an active prison sentence, Coffey also will be required to register as a sex offender for 30 years.
- Updated
A woman was transported to a local hospital to be treated after a crash Tuesday.
- Updated
CONNELLY SPRINGS — A man died in a Monday night fire south of Morganton.
- Updated
Search and rescue dogs trained in locating human remains joined the search Thursday for a man who has been missing since January.
- Updated
CONNELLY SPRINGS — A woman who has been on Homeland Security Investigation’s radar for drug trafficking has been charged a 10th time in less t…
More than 400 garbage bags full of debris were removed from a campsite that housed a group of homeless people on Herron Street.
A McDowell County teacher has been reinstated to teach at another school after an investigation into a racial slur in the classroom that was videotaped by students, went viral online and prompted a call for action from a local community organization.
Here are the charges issued in Burke County from Jan. 9-15.
- Updated
COVID-19 has claimed more lives in Burke County.