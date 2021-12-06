Welcome to the perfect home! 123 Oak Street is just seconds away from downtown Morganton NC where you can find many choices of restaurants, bars, shopping, basketball/tennis and a movie theatre. This beautiful home is a 2 Bed 1 Bath that is gorgeous on the inside! Need a place for tools or lawn mover? Perfect shed right behind the home! Have pets? How about a completely fenced in yard! Fresh paint 12/1/2021 Heat pump and A/C unit replaced in 2019 New kitchen installed by Lowes in 2019 New flooring installed in 2020 Windows installed by Lowes in 2013 Trash pick up on Monday All appliances stay with home except washer and dryer
2 Bedroom Home in Morganton - $155,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
CONNELLY SPRINGS — Two people have been charged after more than a pound of methamphetamine was seized Monday.
- Updated
Check out the highest bonds issued in Burke County from Oct. 10-16.
Burke County Public Schools mourns the loss of long-time Burke Board of Education member.
- Updated
Trailing visiting Patton by six points and not in possession of the ball with 1:08 left Friday night, it appeared the Freedom boys basketball …
- Updated
The newly-elected members of the Burke County Board of Education were sworn in on Wednesday afternoon.
Burke County residents will have three opportunities to celebrate the Christmas season with festive community parades:
VALDESE — A cat has died after it was shot last week in Valdese.
The Morganton Downtown Development Association will welcome the Christmas season this December by hosting the downtown Christmas parade.
- Updated
Burke County added new cases of COVID-19 over the week, and it is back on the Center for Disease Control and Prevention’s list for high transmission.
- Updated
Community leaders are reeling from a video allegedly showing a McDowell High School teacher making a racist comment in class.