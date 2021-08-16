2 Bedroom Home in Morganton - $155,900

Charming cottage located in an up-and-coming area of Morganton. 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom with 1043 heated square feet. A masterful renovation has been completed including roof, hvac, siding, windows, refinished floors, knock-down textured drywall and much more! You'll see the owner has put in many hours of TLC and this home is top notch. Get cozy in the inviting living room with electric fireplace or rest away in the private back yard and make it your oasis to life. Schedule an appointment soon!