This property has 2.35 acres with several storage sheds, a dog lot, a multiple car carport and a 2 bedroom home that needs a little TLC. Offered "as is". One chimney has been capped off when the new roof was installed a few years ago. The heat part of the HP is not working but the moniter heater is a back up heat source. The well has not been used in several years as it is on the city water system. Located at the foot of Burkemont Mountain and minutes from I-40. Road frontage on Burkemont Rd all the way down to Gates Ave.
2 Bedroom Home in Morganton - $159,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Traffic backed up on Interstate 40 westbound at Exit 94 shortly after 4 p.m. Friday afternoon when two tires popped off a tow truck and caused…
- Updated
Parents of students at two Burke County schools were notified Thursday of possible threats against the schools, but those threats have been de…
- Updated
An armed robber hit Oak Hill Grocery earlier this month, the sheriff’s office said in a Friday press release.
As you make your way through the soda aisle, you may notice a lot less of the word "diet" than you used to. Here's why.
- Updated
VALDESE — Police are asking for the public’s assistance identifying a suspect involved in vehicle theft this week.
The superintendent of Burke County Public Schools sent parents a message Thursday night as vague threats against schools circulate nationwide.
Here are the charges issued in Burke County from Oct. 24-30.
- Updated
A local potter will celebrate the grand opening of her first studio Saturday.
- Updated
A student has been charged after school officials say the child brought an airsoft gun to school Monday.
DURHAM — Former Burke County recreation football player Carter Wyatt signed on Wednesday to play football for Duke after starring at middle li…