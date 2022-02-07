2 Bedroom Home in Morganton - $163,000

Wake up with the chickens in this spacious 2BR/1BA bungalow, perfect for a mini farm. Situated on a sprawling 2.4 acres with a two-bay detached garage, workshop, chicken coup and outdoor clothes line. Located just minutes to I-40 access between Morganton and Valdese. Large rooms and charming details throughout the home~hardwood floors, decorative brick fireplaces in living and bedroom, interior glass door, beadboard ceilings. The living areas seamlessly flow from the kitchen, dining and living room that leads to the cozy front porch. Lots of floor to ceiling cabinetry and plenty of space in the kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Entry room has built-in bench seats that would make a great office or game room. Laundry room offers plenty of space for clothes racks/storage. Relax by a fire at the outdoor, brick patio. Partial unfinished basement. Updates less than three years old include new roof, windows and hot water heater.