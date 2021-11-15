2 Bedroom Home in Morganton - $169,000

Adorable 2 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom home only a couple blocks from the heart of downtown Morganton. Quick drive to I-40. Well-maintained with new paint, new windows, and upgrades throughout all while keeping the charm and character of this 1950's home. Hardwood floors and tile throughout, no carpet! Covered front porch with spacious, open side deck that leads to a sunroom. Full basement with access from inside and outside the home. Ample storage! Adorable outdoor shed and carport area.